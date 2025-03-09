4 people shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago overnight in separate incidents, police say

Four people were shot, including one fatally, in separate incidents across Chicago between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 33, according to Chicago police.

Fatal shootings

Austin shooting:

A 19-year-old man was standing inside a retail store in the 5000 block of West Madison Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender.

The offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the right leg.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Area detectives are investigating.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

River North shooting:

A man was shot to death during in the 500 block of North Franklin Street a little after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The man, who was about 25 years old, was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender on the sidewalk. The offender then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting the victim multiple times in the chest.

The shooter fled the scene.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.

Little Village shooting:

A 33-year-old man was walking in the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Kildare Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday when a dark-colored car pulled alongside him, and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was hit in the foot. The suspect car fled the scene.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

South Chicago shooting:

A 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of East 81st Street a little after 4 a.m. when he was approached by a red car.

The victim heard gunshots and felt pain. He had been shot in the right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The offender fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.