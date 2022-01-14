4 stabbed on CTA platforms in 2 attacks hours apart in the Loop

Four people were stabbed in two separate incidents overnight on CTA platforms in the Loop.

Three people were stabbed on the Jackson Red Line platform around 9:14 p.m., according to police

A 29-year-old man was standing on the platform when two people approached him and demanded his backpack at knifepoint, police said.

The man handed over his backpack and was stabbed in the back of the ear, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

Two other males, whose ages have not been listed, were also stabbed by the men as they fled the scene, police said.

One was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a stab wound to the head. The other refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was stabbed with a pair of scissors after getting into an argument with a man at the Washington Blue Line platform, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital by paramedics where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody in either of the attacks as Area Three detectives investigate.