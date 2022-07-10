4 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting near River North bar

Four people were shot, one critically, near a bar in River North early Sunday.

The shooting occurred near Snicker's Bar and Grill in the 400 block of North State Street.

At about 1:11 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired and found multiple victims at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, jaw and chest and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the foot and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and knee and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

According to a witness from the scene, the suspect fired shots from a white Sedan that was traveling southbound on State Street.

No one is currently in custody.