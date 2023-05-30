4 wounded, 2 critically, in Englewood shooting

Four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday night.

At about 8:35 p.m., several individuals were on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted when an unknown offender began shooting from a gray Durango, Chicago police said.

Four people were struck by gunfire.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A female, unknown age, suffered a graze wound to the arm and refused medical attention. She left the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.