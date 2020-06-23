4 wounded in shooting in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood

article

Four people were shot Tuesday in Burnside on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

They were outside a home when someone in a silver-colored vehicle unleashed gunfire, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, leg and foot, police said. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, back and leg, while a second woman, 60, was struck in the back.

The trio was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man and the older woman were listed in good condition and the younger woman was in serious condition, officials said.

A 60-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.