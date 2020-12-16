4 wounded Tuesday in Chicago gun violence

article

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 23-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back and right arm, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

That evening a person was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. About 6:35 p.m., the female was standing near an alley in the 300 block of East 56th Street when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. The woman later showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to her leg and is in good condition.

Two hours prior a man was shot in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side. About 4:10 p.m. the 46-year-old was in the 3500 block of North Neenah Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the leg and transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting a 22-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side. He was in a vehicle about 11:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man was struck on the left side and transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

Five people were shot Monday citywide.