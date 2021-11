A 4-year-old boy was shot in South Chicago Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of South Saginaw.

At about 5:45 p.m., the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh, left thigh and hand, police said.

The boy was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.