4-year-old boy shot, wounded near Humboldt Park is ‘stabilized’

A 4-year-old boy’s condition has improved after he was critically wounded in a shooting near Humboldt Park on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The boy was riding in a white Ford Escape driven by his grandmother about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone in a black Infiniti opened fire on their car and a silver Hyundai, according to a police report.

When his grandmother heard the shots, she told the boy to "get down," the report said. She noticed blood on his shirt and drove him to Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The boy was shot in the back and abdomen and transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to the report. His condition has stabilized after surgery.

Surveillance footage shows the shooter firing multiple rounds from the sunroof of the SUV, according to the police report.

Officers recovered 17 rounds from the scene, including several rifle casings, and collected the footage from nearby businesses. No arrests have been made.

The grandmother declined to comment when reached by a Chicago Sun-Times reporter.

Employees at businesses on the block of North Avenue were rattled Wednesday afternoon.

Many described hearing the shots and immediately taking cover under countertops or toward the back of their buildings.

David, who works at an insurance company in the area, said that although he’s used to hearing shots in the neighborhood, he was shocked a shooting happened in the afternoon on the busy street.

"I’ve worked here for 13 years and never saw something like that," said David, who declined to have his last name used.