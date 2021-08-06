4-year-old girl, teen wounded in shooting in West Garfield Park

A 4-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Friday night in West Garfield Park.

The girl and the teen were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard about 7:15 p.m. when they heard shots coming from an unknown direction, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

