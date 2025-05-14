4-year-old shot in back while riding in minivan on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was shot in the back while riding in a minivan Wednesday evening on Chicago’s Southwest Side; he is in critical condition. The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue; the gunfire came from another vehicle that pulled up behind the minivan. Two adults and three other children were also in the vehicle but were not hurt; no arrests have been made.



A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening on the city’s Southwest Side, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The boy was riding in a minivan driven by a 23-year-old man, heading south on Ashland, when another vehicle pulled up behind them.

Chicago police said someone in the second vehicle opened fire, striking the child in the back. Two adults and three other children were also in the minivan, but no other injuries were reported.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.