40 arrested after refusing to disperse in South Loop

Dozens of minors were arrested after refusing to disperse Sunday night in the South Loop.

Police responded around 8 p.m. to a large, "disorderly" crowd that had gathered in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road. The group ignored several commands from police to disperse and 40 people were taken into custody and charged, according to CPD.

Thirty juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 were each charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

Two 18-year-olds and one 20-year-old were also among those charged Sunday.

Two boys and a girl were each charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The 15-year-old boy was cited for possession of a laser sight accessory, firearm silencer or muffler.

The 17-year-old boy was cited for possession of a high capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.