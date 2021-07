A 40-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the Loop.

The man was standing in an alley in the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. when a male shot him in the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter fled the scene on foot, according to police.

No one is in custody.