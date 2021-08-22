43 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

At least seven people were killed and 36 others were wounded in citywide gun violence since this weekend.

One person was killed and two were wounded outside a gas station Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.

About 2:55 a.m., a man, 52, and two women, 62 and 24, were outside a gas station with about 20 other people in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone in a black Dodge Charger opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg, the 62-year-old to the head, abdomen and lower backside; and the 24-year-old to the back, police said.

The 62-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she died, police said. The 52-year-old was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 24-year-old took herself to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Saturday afternoon, a man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park.

The 34-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 2:05 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

A 19-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was on the street about 6:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, police said. He was identified as Israel L. Luna by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Marquette Park.

They were traveling west in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 65th Street when someone outside fired shots, police said. The vehicle stopped after the driver crashed into a nearby parked vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Sergio Ochoa by the medical examiner’s office.

The other, 36, was struck in the shoulder and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, six people were shot, one fatally, in Calumet Heights in the South Side.

They were in a parking lot about 9:10 p.m. when two male suspects fired shots from an alley in the 1600 block of East 87th Place, police said.

A 39-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Another man, 40, was shot in the back and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another 39-year old man was struck in the ankle and was also transported to the Univerisity of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A fourth man, 32, was shot in the leg and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 44-year-old woman was struck in the leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago in fair condition, police said. The other, 25, was shot in the arm and also self-transported to Trinity Hospital.

About four hours later, one person was killed and four others wounded in another mass shooting on the West Side.

Officers responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Lake Street and discovered five people — four males and a female — shot, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Marcus Edwards by the medical examiner’s office.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the shoulder and an 18-year-old woman in the torso, police said.

They were both taken to Stroger where the male was in fair condition and the woman in serious condition, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 28-year-old in the arm and chest, police said.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

At least 28 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 56 people were shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago.