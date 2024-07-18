43-year-old woman suffers chest abrasion in Edgewater traffic crash

A woman was injured in a traffic crash in Edgewater Wednesday night.

At about 9:13 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a silver SUV heading northbound in the 6100 block of North Sheridan when he collided with a black sedan that was traveling in the same direction, police said.

The driver of the black sedan, a 43-year-old woman, sustained an abrasion to the chest and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and refused EMS at the scene.

No further injuries were reported. Citations are pending.