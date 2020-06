article

Illinois health officials on Friday said another 44 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 6,580.

Another 692 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last day, bringing the statewide total past 135,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The latest deaths in Cook County range in age between someone in their 30s and three people in their 90s, the health department said.