45-year-old man dies after struck by car while crossing street in Joliet

A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Joliet.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said Mark Molitoris, of Chicago, was walking eastbound in the 1400 block of Essington Road, when a car driven by a 21-year-old Verona resident struck him.

Molitoris was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the car was said to have remained at the scene, and was fully cooperative with the crash investigation. The driver was uninjured.

This incident remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit