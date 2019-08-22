5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, California, USGS says

article

A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 11 miles east of Little Lake, California at about 1:49 p.m. local time Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.

The depth of the epicenter was about two miles. At least seven aftershocks were recorded following the 5.0 quake ranging from 2.6-magnitude to 3.6 magnitude.

The earthquake occurred less than 30 miles north of Ridgecrest, a region that saw a 7.1-magnitude quake on July 5 with a 6.4-magnitude quake the day before.