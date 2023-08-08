5 armed robberies reported overnight in West Town area

Five people were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday morning in the West Town area on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In three of the instances, a person in their early 30s was riding a bike when they were cut off and forced off the street by someone in a silver sedan. Three males get out of the car and robbed the victims of their cellphones and backpacks at gunpoint, according to police.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

A 53-year-old pedestrian was robbed around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park

A 30-year-old bicyclist was robbed around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Superior Street in West Town

A 36-year-old pedestrian was robbed around 1:05 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Chicago Avenue in Ukrainian Village

A 32-year-old bicyclist was robbed around 1:49 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue in Logan Square

A 30-year-ol bicyclist was robbed around 1:58 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue

In all but one of the robberies, police said the victims suffered minor injuries, although they were unspecified.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.