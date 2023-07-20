5 charged after human trafficking operation busted in Chicago area

A human trafficking operation has been uncovered in Kane County, with five individuals now facing charges for their involvement.

The investigation began in the spring when St. Charles police received information about a brothel in an apartment on the city's near west side. However, it soon became apparent that this illegal activity was not confined to just one location but was reportedly taking place across the area.

This multi-jurisdictional investigation took several months to complete, and authorities have recovered and provided transitional housing for 10 victims so far. The suspects are accused of trafficking and promoting prostitution, with most of the victims being brought from South America to the United States for these illegal purposes.

The suspects consist of four men and one woman.

Daniel Hurtado, Christian Hurtado, Martha P. Hurtado-Hernandez, Rigoberto Parra, and Hector Briseno | Provided

The investigation initially started in St. Charles but expanded to other locations, including Aurora, Chicago, Elgin, Hanover Park, unincorporated Palatine, and South Elgin. There were about two victims in each of these locations, and each victim was taken into protective custody and offered social services, according to St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan.

The victims range in ages from their early 20s to early 30s.

All five suspects appeared in court on Thursday, with at least one of them receiving a $5 million bond. Investigators believe that there may be more suspects involved and possibly more victims as well.

The investigation remains ongoing.