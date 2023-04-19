5 Chicago high school students being treated after ingesting edibles

Five students from a North Side high school were transported to area hospitals after ingesting edibles from a dispensary.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to Uplift Community High School in the 900 block of West Wilson after 3 p.m. and transported the students to Weiss and Laurie hospitals.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All students are expected to recover, CFD said.

Uplift Community High School released a statement reading, in part:

Safety is always our top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation that occurred at our school. This afternoon, we were made aware that a small number of students ingested an unknown substance. Out of an abundance of caution, we called an ambulance to our school and immediately contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security, the Chicago Fire Department, and the Chicago Police Department. The parents of the impacted students have also been notified, and we will be handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies. Everyone is safe.

While I cannot provide further details about this situation for privacy reasons, please know that we are taking it extremely seriously. We believe the impacted students may have ingested the unknown substance in the form of "edibles," which are food or drinks that are made with cannabis or other prohibited substances. Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school, and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles, especially if they come from an unknown source, and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from.