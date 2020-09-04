5 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

Twelve people were shot, five of them fatally, across Chicago on Thursday.

The most recent killing happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in Uptown.

A male was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West Winona Street when someone started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Another person was fatally shot while trying to commit a robbery less than two hours earlier in Park Manor on the South Side.

The male tried to rob a gas station with a shotgun about 9:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone shot him in the back and face, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the person who fired the fatal shots has not been located.

About 15 minutes before that, another person was killed in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 9:35 p.m. found the male unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of West 38th Place, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A white SUV was spotted speeding away from the area after the shots were fired.

Advertisement

Twenty minutes earlier, a man was shot to death and another was injured in South Shore.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 9:15 p.m. and found the pair inside of a car that had crashed into a building in the 7600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said. An 18-year-old was struck multiple times in the chest and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 20, was struck multiple times in the leg and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A teenage boy was shot to death about an hour and a half earlier in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Someone in a passing black Nissan Altima shot the 17-year-old about 8:05 p.m. as he stood outside with a group in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. The boy was struck in the neck and chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

In nonfatal shootings, a 16-year-old girl was injured Thursday afternoon in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 3:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Dante Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Police said the girl was involved in an altercation with a male who pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking her in the hip. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The latest shooting left a man wounded Thursday night by a friend who stole from his home in Old Town Triangle on the North Side.

The 29-year-old invited his friend inside his home in the 1700 block of North Sedgwick Street, police said. When the friend took a purse and walked out, the man confronted him. The friend pulled out a gun about 11:40 p.m. and shot the man twice in the foot. The shooter fled, while the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Earlier that night, another man was critically wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the back about 10:15 p.m. while he was on a porch in the 8100 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

About an hour before that, two men were shot in South Shore.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 9:15 p.m. and found the pair inside of a car that had crashed into a building in the 1600 block of East 76th Street, according to police. An 18-year-old was struck multiple times in the chest and arm while the other man, 20, was struck multiple times in the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Fifteen minutes earlier, another man was shot in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Wells Street when someone fired shots, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the knee and dropped off at Mercy Hospital.

Earlier that evening, another man was wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was outside about 7:22 p.m. in the 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone in a beige-colored vehicle fired shots, according to police. He was shot in the chest, back and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The day’s first shooting happened just after midnight in South Shore.

A 21-year-old man was shot at 12:01 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said. Someone rode up to him on a bike and shot him in the arm and chest after a brief conversation. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and 10 others were injured by gun violence throughout Chicago.