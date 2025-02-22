5 people found dead in Northwest Indiana home, police say

Five people were found dead inside a home in Lake Station, Indiana, on Friday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of 9th Avenue around 2:44 p.m. on Friday for a welfare check.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home.

They found the five people dead at the home.

Investigators believe it was due to an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not give any details about why the people were dead, or any identification.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.