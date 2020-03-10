5 hurt in shootings Monday across Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 27-year-old man who was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11 p.m. he was walking in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was stuck in the leg and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The man told officers he did not see the shooter and did not know where the shots came from, police said.

A 37-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was walking about 9:33 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He didn’t see who fired shots or where they came from.

The man was struck in the leg and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.

A man walked into Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The 22-year-old showed up at the hospital about 4:10 p.m. in the 2500 of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Just before 11 a.m., a 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

He was hit in the arm and leg in the 2800 block of North Central Avenue, police said. The man later showed up at Community First Hospital.

He was then transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk at 1:53 a.m. when someone walked up and fired shots in the first block of North Kostner Avenue, police said.

He was hit and the arm and went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on his own, police said. He was listed in good condition.

One person was killed and 20 others were wounded last weekend in citywide shootings.