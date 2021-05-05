5 hurt in Stevenson Expy. crash at Damen

Five people were injured, two of them seriously, in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the Stevenson Expressway.

Three vehicles crashed in the outbound lanes about 2:20 p.m. near Damen Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford.

Three people were taken in fair-to-serious condition, and one person in serious-to-critical condition, to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford. Another person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, he said.

All lanes of the outbound expressway were closed until about 3:10 p.m., Bufford said. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.