5 Illinois State Police troopers involved in vehicle crashes during winter storm

Illinois State Police investigated five separate traffic crashes during the winter storm Thursday that involved ISP squad cars.

Two troopers were stuck in District 9 (Springfield), one in District 8 (Metamora), one in District 10 (Pesotum) and one in District 2 (Elgin).

ISP said four of the five crashes were Move Over Law related.

At about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, an ISP District 9 Trooper was conducting a traffic control on I-55 southbound at milepost 105 near Sherman, Illinois.

The squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated, police said.

A gray Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Juan Carols Sanchez Serna, 31, from Texas, sideswiped the ISP squad car.

Neither person was injured in the crash.

Sanchez Serna was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving too fast for conditions.

At about 3:24 p.m. Thursday, a District 8 Trooper was in the left lane of I-39 southbound at milepost 9 near El Paso, Illinois, trying to shut down lanes for a multi-vehicle crash.

The squad was stationary, and its lights were activated.

A series of simultaneous crashes occurred, which resulted in a pickup truck pushing into the rear of the squad car.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

At about 4:27 p.m. Thursday, a District 9 Trooper was traveling eastbound on I-72 at milepost 82 in Sangamon County.

A white 2002 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Cameron T. Withee, 22, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was traveling westbound and struck the squad car.

No one was injured in the crash.

Withee was cited for driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license and driving too fast for conditions

At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a District 10 Master Sergeant was parked in the right lane of I-74 westbound near milepost 177 in Champaign County, Illinois, conducting traffic control for a tow truck.

The square car had its lights activated and was stationary, police said.

A white 2014 Freightliner truck semi-trailer combination driven by Kadar Saleiman, 35, of Texas, failed to yield to the squad, slid off the roadway and struck the rear end of the squad car.

No one was injured in the crash.

Saleiman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

At about 8:48 p.m. Thursday, a District 2 Sergeant was assisting a motorist on I-290 westbound at Thorndale Avenue in DuPage County.

The squad car was stationary on the right shoulder with its lights activated, police said.

A blue 2015 Chevrolet SUV driven by Harold E. Murphy III, 59, from Lakemoor, Illinois, failed to yield to the squad, slid off the roadway and struck the rear end of the squad car.

Both Murphy and the Sergeant sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

Murphy was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.