Illinois State Police investigated 303 crashes, received over 2,000 calls for service during winter storm

The Illinois State Police investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motor assists and over 2,000 calls for service during the winter storm Thursday.

Multiple interstates across Illinois were closed due to numerous crashes.

Beginning at about 3 p.m. Thursday, ISP District 6 responded to assist motorists and investigate multiple crashes on I-55 and I-74.

ISP District 9 responded to I-72 near New Berlin for several other crashes. ISP District 10 also responded to I-74 and I-57 to investigate crashes and assist motorists.

ISP District 8 responded to a multi-vehicle crash that involved 19 commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles on I-39 near El Paso. Dozens of other vehicles slid off the roadway and were stranded as well.

"The Illinois State Police once again rose to the occasion, in the cold and throughout the night, ensuring the safety of thousands of motorists across the state," stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "With help from our local law enforcement partners, Illinois Department of Transportation personnel, tow operators, and other emergency responders, our Troopers were able to safeguard the public and ultimately prevented roadway tragedies," added Kelly.

I-39 from Northal to Minonk was closed for almost 24 hours, ISP said.