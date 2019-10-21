5 killed, 35 wounded in weekend shootings

article

At least 40 people were shot — five of them fatally — over the weekend in Chicago.

The latest fatal shooting killed a man Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Three men were standing on the sidewalk about 12:05 a.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when someone in a vehicle unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A second man, 31, was struck in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at West Suburban Medical Center, police said. A 29-year-old man was taken to Community First Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand. His condition was stabilized.

Sunday, a man was shot and killed in an Englewood residence.

About 5:30 p.m., the 20-year-old was inside a home in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, when someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said.

He was struck once in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was fatally shot in Princeton Park on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 1:05 a.m. in the 300 block of West 95th Street and found a man and woman at a parking lot inside a vehicle, police said. Both had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, 34-year-old Robert Stephenson, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 29-year-old woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, authorities said.

Saturday, three teens were shot, one of them fatally, in Homan Square.

Frank Looney, 16, was shot in the head and chest about 10 p.m. at a party in an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Flournoy Street, authorities said.

Looney, who lived on the Near West Side, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy Sunday ruled his death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, authorities said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Two officers and two paramedics were hurt when a police cruiser slammed into an ambulance as authorities were responding to the shooting, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at area hospitals.

About an hour before, a 39-year-old man was killed in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:10 p.m. Crevaul Smith was standing on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when shots were fired, authorities said.

Smith was struck in the back and buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy Sunday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

In non-fatal shootings, a man crashed into a CTA truck Sunday after being shot while driving through the West Side.

The 27-year-old was in his white sedan about 6:15 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep pulled up on him in the 2900 block of West Chicago Avenue and started shooting, police said. The man was grazed on the head.

The man kept driving and blew through a red light in the 3000 block of West Lake Street, where he was hit by a CTA semi truck traveling east, police said. The sedan spun out of control and careened into a fence, while the truck slammed into a pillar under the CTA Green Line tracks.

The 27-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The truck driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition.

29 other people were wounded in gun violence incidents throughout the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last week, eight people were killed and 20 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.