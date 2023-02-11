5 teenagers seriously injured in Kane County high-speed crash: sheriff

article

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says five teens were seriously injured and two of them were air lifted to hospitals following a crash in Hampshire Township.

Investigators say a 2019 Honda HR-V was heading east on Dietrich Road West of Brier Hill Road at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m. when it went off the road and struck a tree.

There were five teenagers in the car including a 16-year-old girl who was driving.

The driver was air lifted by LifeNet Helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old front passenger, was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old girl who was sitting in the backseat was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then transferred to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old girl also in the back was initially transported to Sherman Hospital and then taken Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another 15-year-old girl was initially transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then taken to Comers Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash, and no citations have been issued. It is also unknown what caused the car to go off the road.