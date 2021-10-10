5 shot, 1 fatally, in Wicker Park

Five people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in Wicker Park Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee.

At about 3:42 a.m., unknown offenders fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his left leg and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, and a 25-year-old woman was shot in her back. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her left leg. She was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives continue to investigate.