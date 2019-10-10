5 shot — 1 fatally — Wednesday in Chicago

article

Five people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a teenage boy who was killed in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

Jordan Webb, 17, was shot in the upper abdomen at 12:31 p.m. inside a home in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

Area South detectives are investigating.

The day’s latest shooting wounded a man in South Side Ashburn.

The man, 32, was in a westbound vehicle about 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 83rd Place when a silver Chevrolet Impala drove up from behind and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was driven to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said. His condition was stabilized.

About 10 minutes prior, another man was shot in South Shore.

The man, 22, was standing in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard about 10:50 p.m. when someone in a red track suit approached him and fired several shots, police said. He was struck in the back and leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was on the street about 5:12 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue when two males approached him, police said. One of them pulled out a handgun and fired shots, hitting him in the leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Less than an hour before that, a 25-year-old man was shot in Chatham.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 4:18 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

The man was hit twice in the abdomen, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Four people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday.