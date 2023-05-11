5 shot, 2 fatally, in Englewood mass shooting: police

Five people were shot, two fatally, in Englewood Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:34 p.m., two offenders exited a vehicle and began shooting at individuals standing in the 600 block of West 61st Place.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the arm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the body and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

With the nice weather, police said there were lots of people gathering together outside when gunshots rang out.

Detectives are still investigating.