5 shot, including 16-year-old boy, Thursday in Chicago

Five people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, Thursday in Chicago.

The boy was inside an apartment about 11:05 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Avenue with a male who was handling a handgun, Chicago police said.

The male discharged the handgun striking the boy in the left shoulder, according to police.

The boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The man was walking on the sidewalk about 11:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Loomis Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

About 5:30 p.m. a 19-year-old woman was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Bishop Street when someone opened fire, striking her in the legs, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, according to police.

Hours earlier a man was wounded in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 2:50 p.m., the 28-year-old was inside of a vehicle in the 3500 block of West 58th Street when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. He was grazed in the head by a bullet and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Thursday’s first reported shooting left a man wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 3:40 a.m., the 32-year-old was walking in the 1400 block of South Avers Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He was bought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

Three people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.