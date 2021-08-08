5 shot, including 2 security guards, after altercation outside club on Chicago's South Side

Five people were shot, including two security guards, outside of a club in Gresham Sunday morning.

At about 12:48 a.m., two security guards were working the front door of the club in the 8300 block of South Halsted when they engaged in a verbal altercation with an unidentified offender, police said.

The offender was refused entrance to the establishment, produced a firearm and shot multiple times before fleeing the scene.

A male security guard, 42, was shot in his thigh and back and is listed in serious condition at Christ Hospital, police said.

The second security guard, a 40-year-old male, was shot multiple times in the body and is in critical condition at Christ Hospital.

Three other male victims who were standing near the altercation were also struck by gunfire.

Two males were each shot in the leg and self-transported to Little Company of Mary for treatment.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the chin and transported to University of Chicago in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.