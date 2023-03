A man was robbed at gunpoint in Lake View early Friday.

At about 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West Belmont when five male offenders exited a black SUV armed with handguns, police said.

The offenders took the victim's cell phone, laptop and backpack.

The victim was not injured and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.