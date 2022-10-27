5 suspects rob Gold Coast valet, steal multiple vehicles from parking garage
CHICAGO - Gold Coast residents are on edge after a group of robbers reportedly robbed a parking garage valet, and then drove some vehicles right out of the garage.
The incident happened on East Delaware.
Police say there were five robbers, and they got away with multiple vehicles.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Witnesses say the keys to the valet stand were also stolen.
There has been no trace yet of the stolen vehicles.