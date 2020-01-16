5 wounded, including 3 children, in shooting at Chicago barbershop

article

At least five people were shot Thursday at a barbershop in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Crews responded about 6:17 p.m. to the 200 block of North Pulaski Road for the shooting, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Three children were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, officials said. Another person was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A fifth person was also wounded but left the scene in a vehicle, fire officials said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting took place at a barbershop.