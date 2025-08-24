5-year-old boy shot inside a Kenwood apartment, police say
CHICAGO - A 5-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head in Kenwood on Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 1:17 p.m., a 5-year-old male victim was inside an apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, but no one is in custody.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.