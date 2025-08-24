5-year-old boy shot inside a Kenwood apartment, police say

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot in the head inside a Kenwood apartment Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition; a firearm was recovered at the scene. No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A 5-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head in Kenwood on Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 1:17 p.m., a 5-year-old male victim was inside an apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but no one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.