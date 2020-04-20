5-year-old Michigan girl dies of COVID-19-related complications

A 5-year-old girl from Michigan has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Skylar Herbert succumbed to her illness after a diagnosis weeks ago. She's one of the youngest individuals to die from the disease.

In a statement from Beaumont Hospitals, a spokesperson called the circumstances a "tragedy."

"We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus."

While COVID-19 is believed to be more of a threat to older residents and individuals with underlying health problems, younger people have been known to die from the disease as well.

Herbert's parents are first responders, with her dad working as a firefighter and her mom a police officer.

FOX 2 confirmed the death after it was first reported by the Detroit News late Sunday night.