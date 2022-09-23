50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday

Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build.

Two brand new homes.

Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

Work on Friday included everything from framing and siding to finishing and landscaping.

Baird & Warner has pledged $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity for more work like this to create affordable housing.