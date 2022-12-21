500 Chicago kids to get $20 vouchers to shop at Little Village Discount Mall

It’s a toy drive and voucher program rolled together, and it’s making Christmas brighter for young people in Little Village.

Urban Warriors will be on the move Thursday, handing out $20 vouchers to young people 17 and under.

Those vouchers can be used at the Discount Mall in a Little Village.

The event not only ensures a gift, but also teaches the youth about shopping at local businesses.

Even with the forecast not looking so good, we're told the event will go on — snow or not.

"We've been in clear contact with our volunteers and the Discount Mall, we have some shovels ready, just in case, and we're hoping to get the people in and out, as fast as possible. You know, we're Chicagoans, so we gotta push through this." said Rey Raigoza, founder of Urban Warriors.

The toy drive with a twist is being held Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the discount mall at 28th and Albany Avenue in Little Village.

The $20 vouchers will be handed out on a first come, first served basis to the first 500 children.