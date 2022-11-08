$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of suspect wanted in USPS letter carrier robbery

article

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier that occurred last month in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded USPS property from the letter carrier in the 5900 block of South Kolin Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black facemask, black jacket, dark pants and was riding a bicycle.

The suspect fled on the bicycle northbound on Kolin Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.