526 dead in Cook County from coronavirus-related causes

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Sunday that 39 more people have died from coronavirus-related causes, sending the county’s total past 500 deaths.

Of the 39 deaths confirmed Sunday, three men — 57, 58 and 63 years old — did not have underlying health conditions, according to medical examiner’s office data.

The county’s total now stands at 526 deaths, or about 73% of the statewide total.

The announcement comes as statewide cases passed 20,000, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 43 more deaths in Illinois.