Data: 54 mass shootings in Illinois since Highland Park tragedy, leaving 50 dead and over 200 injured

We're getting a look at how many mass shootings there have been since the Highland Park parade tragedy.

The Gun Violence Archive is reporting there have been 54 mass shootings in Illinois alone since then.

In those shootings, 50 people were killed and more than 200 hurt. That averages out to about one mass shooting a week in the state.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On Tuesday, Highland Park spent the day coming together to mark one year since a gunman opened fire on parade-goers.

The city carefully crafted a schedule of events that allowed residents to pay their respects to the victims of last year's tragedy while also celebrating time together.