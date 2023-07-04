Highland Park commemorates one-year since parade shooting with day of reflection and remembrance

As the nation celebrates the Fourth of July, it's a day of reflection and remembrance in Highland Park.

The north suburban community has spent the day coming together to mark one year since a gunman opened fire on parade-goers.

The city carefully crafted a schedule of events that allowed residents to pay their respects to the victims of last year's tragedy while also celebrating time together.

The day began with a ceremony at city hall where Mayor Nancy Rotering led a moment of silence to remember and honor the seven lives lost on this day last year.

Also in attendance, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other elected leaders standing beside hundreds of community members who felt it was important to take part.

Families then joined together for a community walk along last year's parade route.

Related article

It was an opportunity to recognize last year's tragedy while building upon the strength and resilience that helped them through the city's darkest time.

To make that possible, the city is working with local, state and federal agencies to provide safety and security from start to finish.

"We have over 5,000 people that have registered for the events, they are coming from Highland Park, and Highwood, the entire Chicagoland area as well as out of state," said Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukirch.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We want people to feel comfortable coming to the various events taking place throughout the day, and understanding that we have various safety and security measures in places because public safety is our top priority."

"Nobody wanted a parade, it was inappropriate, but it was important for us to say that evil doesn’t win and this is our parade route, and this is our community that we are taking back," Rotering said.

Related article

Tuesday night's concerts are at capacity, so registration has been closed.

Gates to Wolters Field open at 5 p.m. where there will be activities for the whole family leading up to the opening act set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at 7:30 p.m.

The night will cap off with a drone show at 9:30 p.m.