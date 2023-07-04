Actor Gary Sinise surprises veterans at Chicago area VA hospital with Fourth of July feast

Veterans at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital received a Fourth of July surprise Tuesday as actor Gary Sinise and his foundation served up meals for those who served our country.

About 150 veterans and their families were surprised when the Chicago native, founder of Steppenwolf Theater, and the man who played Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, showed up to serve food and shake hands.

At Tuesday's event, the Gary Sinise Foundation served its one millionth meal through the Serving Heroes program, first established in 2011.

"Looking in the eyes of our veterans, I just see freedom and independence. I see sacrifice and, not being a veteran myself but somebody who benefits from the freedom that they provide, I want to do something about it to make sure they know they're appreciated," Sinise said.

Sinise was born and raised in Highland Park, and Tuesday night his Lt. Dan Band will be performing a special show there on the one-year anniversary of the parade mass shooting.

Sinise says he remembers walking in that parade himself as a child and wanted to be back home on this difficult day.

"I have a concert in Highland Park tonight to help them through a tough one-year anniversary. I actually grew up in Highland Park. I went to Highland Park High School, and so I was very obviously heartbroken at what happened, and wanted to help them through," Sinise said.

The Gary Sinise Foundation is funded by a wide cross-section of Americans, and uses much of its funding to provide meals for vets at VA hospitals all over the country.