$56 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold at suburban Chicago gas station

An Illinois resident who purchased a lottery ticket at a Crestwood gas station is now $56 million richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night.

The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo Gas Station located at 13830 S. Pulaski Road.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, this is the largest lottery prize won in Illinois since 2017.

The owners of the Crestwood Citgo Gas Station, Cue and Nabila, say they are ecstatic to have sold the winning ticket.

"Everyone is coming into the store to check their tickets - there is a real buzz in-store, everyone is talking about it," the owners said in a comment to Illinois Lottery. "I don’t know if the winner has come forward yet; hopefully, it’s a regular player. We will now be known as a lucky store, which is great!"

The retailer who sold the winning ticket will also receive a selling bonus of $500,000.

The player has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the Illinois Lottery said.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from Citgo Gas Station in Crestwood, the Illinois Lottery encourages you to write your name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center.

For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, click here.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now reset to $20 million.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. The next draw is on Friday, June 11 at 10 p.m. CST.