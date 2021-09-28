$570 million jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

Powerball players will have the chance to win a $570 million prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The prize jumped after no winners came forward following Monday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners could become $570 million richer if they hit Wednesday’s jackpot, with an option to take home over $410 million in cash.

However, players shouldn’t particularly count on counting up that cash. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, the lottery said.

The drawing is scheduled to take place at 9:59 p.m. Illinois residents can purchase tickets at nearly 8,000 retailers across the state, as well as on the free Illinois Lottery mobile application or at IllinoisLottery.com.

One Illinois player, who bought a Powerball ticket on the Illinois Lottery's website for Saturday night's drawing, is $2 million richer after matching five numbers with the Powerplay.

The person is the tenth Illinois Lottery player to win at least $1 million with Powerball this year and the fourth in the past three months, according to the lottery.