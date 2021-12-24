58-year-old man dead after he was shot three times in Englewood

A 58-year-old man has died after he was shot in Englewood Thursday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 5500 block of South Emerald Avenue just after 10 p.m., where they found the man lying on the ground outside.

The man had been shot twice in the abdomen, and once in the leg, police said.

He was severely injured and unable to provide details, according to police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago and later was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating.