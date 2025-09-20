59-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run: police
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Saturday in the Lower West Side, according to the Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 3:13 p.m., a Dodge pickup truck traveling westbound on 21st Street struck a 59-year-old man on a bicycle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street. The vehicle fled the scene traveling north on Western Avenue.
The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Police are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.