59-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run: police

The Brief A 59-year-old man was critically injured Saturday when a Dodge pickup truck struck him while he was riding a bicycle on West 21st Street in the Lower West Side. The driver fled the scene, continuing north on Western Avenue after the 3:13 p.m. crash. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital; police say no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.



