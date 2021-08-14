59-year-old man fatally shot while driving in West Humboldt Park

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon while driving in West Humboldt Park.

About 12:40 p.m., the man was driving in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the upper back and right arm, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.